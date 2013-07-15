Carly Rae Jepsen Threw Out A Ceremonial First Pitch And It Was Awful

History has been littered with awful ceremonial first pitches and now we can add pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen (you have probably heard her song “Call Me Maybe” a gazillion times).



Jepsen, who is scheduled to perform a postgame concert for the Rays, was asked to throw out the first pitch and it did not go well. Here are two GIFs showing the pitch…

And her reaction…

