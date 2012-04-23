Cardinals World Series Trophy Was Nearly Destroyed By A Foul Ball

The St. Louis Cardinals World Series trophy is making the rounds to all of the Cards’ minor league affiliates. On Saturday it was in Springfield, Missouri with the Springfield Cardinals.



During the game, the Springfield General Manager was holding the trophy in the bullpen while being interviewed by a local reporter. That’s when a batter ripped a foul ball in the direction of the bullpen.

Here’s the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.