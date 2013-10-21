Calvin Johnson Made An Amazing Touchdown Catch In The Middle Of Three Defenders

Cork Gaines

Calvin Johnson showed once again why he is so great with an amazing touchdown catch in the middle of triple-coverage, tying the game in the fourth quarter.

With the ball on the 50-yard line, Matthew Stafford was scrambling when he signaled to Johnson to just go deep. He did, and despite a sea of defenders in the neighbourhood, Stafford threw a bomb and Johnson went up and grabbed it…


Here is another angle…

