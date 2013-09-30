Bucs Rookie Made An Incredible Leaping One-Handed Interception In The Endzone

With the Cardinals seemingly about to cut the Bucs lead down to three points, rookie cornerback Johnthan Banks of the Bucs made an incredible leaping interception with one hand in the endzone.

The play helped preserve the Bucs’ 10-0 lead and is also helping make coach Greg Schiano look like a genius for benching Josh Freeman in favour of rookie Mike Glennon…



