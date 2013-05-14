Bryce Harper's Nasty Collision With The Outfield Wall Leaves Him Bloodied

On a flyball by A.J. Ellis of the Dodgers, Bryce Harper appeared to lose track of where the outfield wall was located and ran face-first into the wall.



The collision left Harper bloodied and he had to be removed from the game. It did not appear that he suffered and serious injuries. Vin Scully speculated that the cut was a result of Harper’s necklace of all things…

