Bryce Harper Hit Two Home Runs In His First Two At Bats Of The Season

Any thoughts of a sophomore slump for 20-year-old Bryce Harper have already been put to rest as he has hit a home run in each of his first two at bats of the season.



Harper did turn down the fans who called for a curtain call in the first inning of the first game of the season which shows a level of maturity most don’t give him credit for. Here is his second home run. Notice he flashes the number two as he crosses home plate. And notice in the image below that his hair is already in midseason form…

