Bryce Harper Takes A Brutal Knee To The Head Trying To Break Up A Double-Play

Bryce Harper was trying to break up a double-play in the second inning on opening day when his head collided with the shin of Eric Young of the Mets.

Harper did not appear to lose consciousness, but was on the ground for several minutes as he was tended to by trainers. He eventually was taken out of the game and walked off under his own power.

Here is the dangerous slide that came in very hard and very late.



