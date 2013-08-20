Brutal Boxing Knockout Is Captured In Slow-Motion GIF

Fox Sports 1 will need to be creative if they want to air live sports early on and that includes boxing. Monday night’s boxing debut on the new network included a brutal knockout that was caught in slow motion.

Daniel Jacobs knocked out Giovanni Lorenzo in the third round of the debut of Monday Night Fights and in slow-motion it captured just how brutal a punch to the face can be…

And here is the knockout in real-time…

