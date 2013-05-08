Blue Jays Pitcher Hit In Head With Line Drive

In an ugly scene at Tropicana Field, J.A. Happ of the Toronto Blue Jays was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Desmond Jennings of the Tampa Bay Rays.



The ball caromed off of Happ and went all the way into foul territory down the right field line.

Happ was bleeding from the left side of the head. It did not appear that he ever lost consciousness. He was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher.

Here’s the GIF of the play and a couple of images from the scene…

