Bill Simmons Had A Disgusted Reaction After The Cavs Won The NBA Draft Lottery Again

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Draft Lottery and will have the top pick in the NBA Draft for the second year in a row and for the the third time in four years.

One person who was clearly not happy was ESPN’s Bill Simmons who was watching from the Eastern Conference Finals in Indianapolis.



Simmons appears to say “that’s bull” and hinted that he used even more foul language that was not aired.

Simmons was not happy with the idea of the Cavs winning the lottery again. Prior to the lottery, Simmons noted that the Cavs had already received too much “Karma” for losing LeBron James, suggesting they didn’t deserve any further lucky breaks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.