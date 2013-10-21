A Bengals Player May Have Been Ejected From A Game By His Own Coach

In the first half of the Bengals’ game with the Lions, tight end Jermaine Gresham received an unsportsmanlike penalty for contacting an official.

The penalty was costly for the Bengals. Instead of 2nd-and-3 at the 20-yard line, it was 2nd-and-18 at the 35 -yard line and the Bengals would fail to score.

Gresham was not ejected from the game. However, he was later seen leaving the field, suggesting that head coach Marvin Lewis, who was visibly upset on the sideline, gave Gresham the rest of the game off for hurting his own team. Here is the foul…



Here is Gresham leaving the field…

