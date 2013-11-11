Bengals' Last-Second Hail Mary Touchdown Sends Game To Overtime

The Bengals needed a touchdown on the final play of regulation to send the game to overtime and their Hail Mary prayer was answered with a little help from the Ravens.

A.J. Green caught the ball easily in the back of the endzone after a Ravens defender inexplicably tipped the ball up in the air. Unfortunately for the Bengals, the Ravens won in overtime with a 46-yard field goal:



Here is another view of the touchdown. The reaction by the Ravens fan in the No.12 jersey is priceless:

