GIF Shows What Happens To A Baseball During A Miguel Cabrera Home Run Swing

Miguel Cabrera crushed his 28th home run of the season in the first inning of Sunday’s game. Fox Sports Ohio then produced a replay with their “Phantom Cam” which showed just how much the ball was deformed by contact with the bat.



The image is stunning because anybody that has ever held a baseball knows that they are so hard that the strongest of people would have a hard time altering it’s shape with their bare hands.

Here is a GIF that shows that moment of impact. You can see an image of the exact moment below…

And here is the moment of impact with as much as 25% of the ball no longer visible…

And here is the full video…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.