Barcelona Wins El Clasico Thanks To A Controversial Tackle That Denied Ronaldo A Goal

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-1 to win the latest instalment of their rivalry, El Clásico. But the win did not come without controversy as Cristiano Ronaldo was not awarded a penalty kick on a takedown in the penalty area.

With Real Madrid trailing 1-0 in the second half, Ronaldo had broken free and looked to be in a good position to tie the match. Contact from behind sent Ronaldo to the ground, but no foul was called and no penalty kick was awarded. Here is the controversial no-call:

Here is another angle that makes it look like it should have been a foul:

Ronaldo certainly thought it should have been a foul:

Alexis Sanchez would later score on this gorgeous chip shot to give Barça a 2-0 lead. Real Madrid would add a late goal in the 90th minute but it was too little, too late:

