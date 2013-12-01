Auburn Upsets Alabama With One Of The Most Improbable Endings You Will Ever See

Auburn upset top-ranked Alabama when a last-second game-winning field goal attempt by Alabama came up short and Chris Davis returned the miss 109 yards for a game-winning touchdown.

The return only came after a review placed one second back on the clock allowing Alabama to attempt the long game-winning field goal. After their starting kicker missed three field goals earlier, Nick Saban turned to a freshman kicker that had only attempted two previous kicks in his career.

Now it will be interesting to see if the win by Auburn is enough to push them past Ohio State and up to the all-important second spot in the BCS rankings.

Here is the return…

