Scalia is getting roasted on social media with hilarious memes after his dissent on the gay marriage ruling

Molly Mulshine
Antonin ScaliaREUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is having a bad week.

That seems to be the refrain on Twitter, where users are gleefully roasting Scalia after he voted on the losing side of both the Obamacare and gay marriage rulings in Supreme Court this week.

Scalia authored the dissent for both issues. On the gay marriage vote, he called Justice Anthony Kennedy’s majority opinion “egotistical” and also disparagingly included the line, “Ask the nearest hippie.”

Proponents of gay marriage might have been offended by his rhetoric if they didn’t get such a kick out of it. Many took to Twitter to mock Scalia’s dissent in the best way they could: through memes and gifs.

And as it turns out, Scalia’s meme-ability isn’t exactly new. He’s actually a longtime online favourite. Know Your Meme has an entire page devoted to memes that interpret Scalia’s demeanour and statements in the vein of Scumbag Steve.

Read on for some of the funniest Scalia gifs and memes from Twitter today.

Many people agree that Scalia's dissent was face-meltingly thorough.

 

 

Some thought he seemed a little weepy.

 

 

He drew comparisons to Tamra Judge of the "Real Housewives of Orange County."

 

 

RuPaul was also invoked.

 

 

Some people couldn't help but point and laugh.

 

 

Others didn't understand where he was coming from.

 

 

Grandpa Abe Simpson was a favourite comparison.

 

 

… As was Eric Cartman of "South Park."

 

 

And funnily enough, the new Pixar movie "Inside Out" has a character called Anger that some people think resembles Scalia.

 

 

A movie beloved by Scalia's own generation was also referenced.

 

 

And finally, one master gifsman somehow found footage of what it looks like when Scalia drafts his opinions.

 

 

 

 

