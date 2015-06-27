Scalia is getting roasted on social media with hilarious memes after his dissent on the gay marriage ruling

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is having a bad week.

That seems to be the refrain on Twitter, where users are gleefully roasting Scalia after he voted on the losing side of both the Obamacare and gay marriage rulings in Supreme Court this week.

Scalia authored the dissent for both issues. On the gay marriage vote, he called Justice Anthony Kennedy’s majority opinion “egotistical” and also disparagingly included the line, “Ask the nearest hippie.”

Proponents of gay marriage might have been offended by his rhetoric if they didn’t get such a kick out of it. Many took to Twitter to mock Scalia’s dissent in the best way they could: through memes and gifs.

And as it turns out, Scalia’s meme-ability isn’t exactly new. He’s actually a longtime online favourite. Know Your Meme has an entire page devoted to memes that interpret Scalia’s demeanour and statements in the vein of Scumbag Steve.

Read on for some of the funniest Scalia gifs and memes from Twitter today.

Many people agree that Scalia’s dissent was face-meltingly thorough.

For those who don’t have time to read Scalia’s dissent on #SCOTUS gay marriage ruling, here it is in gif form. pic.twitter.com/kP2vWBweCO

— skullsinthestars (@drskyskull) June 26, 2015

Some thought he seemed a little weepy.

He drew comparisons to Tamra Judge of the “Real Housewives of Orange County.”

RuPaul was also invoked.

Me to Thomas and Scalia pic.twitter.com/i3xZYTJFv0

— Myles Tanzer (@mylestanzer) June 26, 2015

Some people couldn’t help but point and laugh.

reading the scalia dissent like pic.twitter.com/M95dGw8Zgt

— Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) June 26, 2015

Others didn’t understand where he was coming from.

Grandpa Abe Simpson was a favourite comparison.

Scalia dissent will be studied by future generations of lawyers for a century. pic.twitter.com/YGKDyolC9R

— Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 26, 2015

… As was Eric Cartman of “South Park.”

And funnily enough, the new Pixar movie “Inside Out” has a character called Anger that some people think resembles Scalia.

“Justice” Scalia did not take the ruling on #MarriageEquaility particularly well… pic.twitter.com/tIek35ZFZR

— Ken Plume (@KenPlume) June 26, 2015

A movie beloved by Scalia’s own generation was also referenced.

I have malice towards none and charity for all. Except Antonin Scalia. He’s a miserable little shit. pic.twitter.com/JA3JAUNy3I

— Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) June 26, 2015

And finally, one master gifsman somehow found footage of what it looks like when Scalia drafts his opinions.

Exclusive preview of Scalia drafting his next dissenting opinion. pic.twitter.com/FsQB69mA9O

— David Daw (@DavidHDaw) June 26, 2015

NOW WATCH: The coolest 100 people in Silicon Valley in 100 seconds



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.