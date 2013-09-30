Adrian Peterson Put On A Show For The London Fans With A Long Touchdown Run

Adrian Peterson showed once why he is the best running back in the NFL when he broke a long 60-yard touchdown run as the Vikings play the Steelers in London.

It was a classic Peterson touchdown run. He made some defenders miss, broke through the tackles of other defenders, and then finished the touchdown run with pure speed, out-running the defence…



