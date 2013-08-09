Adam Scott Chips It In On His First Hole To Take Early Lead In Second Round Of The PGA

It is raining early in the second round at the PGA Championship, but that didn’t stop Adam Scott from taking an early lead when he chipped in from just off the green on the tenth hole (Scott is starting his round on the back-9).

After Lee Westwood made birdie to tie Scott at 6-under, Scott then sank a long putt on his fourth hole to retake the lead (see GIF below).

Considering how well Scott has played in recent majors and considering how poorly Tiger Woods played in the first round, Scott is the guy that other players will likely be chasing this weekend…

And here is Scott sinking a winding, 15-foot, downhill putt to retake the lead on his fourth hole…

