A Cheap Shot By The Titans Gave The Colts 3 Free Points

With the Colts driving the first half appeared to be over when Andrew Luck completed a pass to the Titans 35-yard line and time expired. However, the officials called a personal foul against the Titans giving the Colts an extra play, an easy field goal, and a 12-7 halftime lead.

It turns out that away from the play, linebacker Moise Fokuo of the Titans came from behind and delivered a cheap shot on a defenseless Colts receiver. The hit was at least 30 yards from the play. It can be seen at the top of the screen in this replay…



