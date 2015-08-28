Watch 85 years of rising and falling American incomes in 25 seconds

The US economy is doing pretty well right now — but that wasn’t always the case.

CreditRepair.com put together a gif showing the trajectory of average incomes by state over the last 8 decades.

For the most part, incomes increased over the last 80-something years in the States. However, incomes fell sharply between 1929 and 1933, corresponding with the Great Depression, and in 2007, overlapping with the Great Recession.

In short, and perhaps somewhat obviously, “the rise and fall of America’s average income seems to correlate with periods of economic stability and disaster,” according to CreditRepair.com.

Check it out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.