One gif perfectly sums up why we need to invest more in public transportation

It’s no surprise personal car ownership leads to road congestion and traffic.

Thankfully, the industry is naturally pivoting away from car ownership with investments in ride-sharing and self-driving cars. But the overall impact of those investments is still a little ways off.

As we wait to see roads clear as a result of those efforts from automakers, Online magazine Architecture & Design put together a gif that perfectly encapsulates how much personal car ownership contributes to traffic. It shows how if the same number of people driving everyday took public transportation instead, we would be looking at far less congestion.

Take a look for yourself:



