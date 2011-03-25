HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy This NYC Penthouse For $30 Million From Tech Maven Gideon Gartner

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Technology entrepreneur, Gideon Gartner, is selling his Park Millennium penthouse for $29.5 million (via WSJ).The penthouse is made up of three separate units combined. Gartner and his wife purchased the first two units in 2005 for $7.9 million and added the third a year later for $1.3 million. 

Gartner told the WSJ one of his favourite rooms is the library which has leather floors and a special wood from a tree in Africa.

Even though Gartner and his wife love the space, they are looking to downsize, and want to spend more time at their home in Aspen.

The 6,000 square foot apartment has 360 degree views of Manhattan

Great space for a dinner party

Huge kitchen with state of the art appliances

In the office Gartner can flip a switch to lock the doors, heat up the floor, or change his windows from clear to opaque

A view from the amazing office from the other side

Even the bathroom has a view

Awesome views of Central Park

Also, a great place to drink champagne and eat chocolate

Check out the floorplan:

