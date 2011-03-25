HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy This NYC Penthouse For $30 Million From Tech Maven Gideon Gartner

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Technology entrepreneur, Gideon Gartner, is selling his Park Millennium penthouse for $29.5 million (via WSJ).The penthouse is made up of three separate units combined. Gartner and his wife purchased the first two units in 2005 for $7.9 million and added the third a year later for $1.3 million.



Gartner told the WSJ one of his favourite rooms is the library which has leather floors and a special wood from a tree in Africa.

Even though Gartner and his wife love the space, they are looking to downsize, and want to spend more time at their home in Aspen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.