Nancy Gibbs Is Time Magazine's New Managing Editor [THE BRIEF]

Time named Nancy Gibbs the magazine’s top editor, making her the first woman hold the managing editor position in its 90-year history.

Gibbs was promoted from deputy managing editor to fill the hole left by Rick Stengel in July, when he was chosen to help Time Inc. editor-in-chief Martha Nelson plan for the company’s spinoff from Time Warner.

Millennial Media and AppNexus entered into a partnership they’re calling the Millennial Media Exchange. The deal would create a mobile marketplace that, by one measure, is bigger than Google’s.

Skype introduced a mobile ad product for iPhone and has plans for an Android product in the works. Ford and Telefonica are the first brands to use the new product.

AgencySpy reports that Razorfish laid off 25 employees from its Chicago, Austin, and Atlanta offices.

Several major brands have paid more than $US10 million to be iTunes Radio

launch partners. The service debuts today.

Shazam appointed Kevin McGurn as its chief revenue officer. McGurn comes from Hulu, where he was senior vice president of advertising sales for more than six years.

Deutsch LA picked up a piece of the Nintendo business. The agency will lead digital and social media marketing for the company’s line of video games.

Mashable explores five issues that could doom Twitter’s IPO. Chief among them is Twitter’s lack of mainstream appeal.

Meanwhile, Digiday says the social media network will need to adapt its advertising metrics to the standard kept by the rest of the internet.

Mozilla spoke with AdExchanger about its cookie-blocking patch and other privacy issues.

A NetNames study commissioned by NBCUniversal found that, surprise, lots of people are still pirating content off the internet.

