Giants Fans Riot, Set San Francisco On Fire After Winning The World Series [PHOTOS]

Photo: @insunlight

The Giants won the World Series and spawned small-scale riots in San Francisco last night.More than 10,000 fans gathered near the Civic centre to watch the game at a public viewing. After the game, a few hundred fans set fires, smashed cars, threw bottles at police, and climbed street lights in the Mission District of the city.



A bunch of people tweeted out photos of the scene, which seemed totally out of control. A city bus was set aflame at one point.

Police say “several” arrests were made, according to KTVU, but the exact number is not yet known.

