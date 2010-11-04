Baseball's 10 Most Intriguing Free Agents

Adam Fusfeld
Carl Crawford of Tampa Bay Rays

When Brian Wilson’s fastball whizzed by Nelson Cruz and caught Buster Posey’s leather for the World Series’ final out, the San Francisco Giants were officially champions. And half of the infield behind Wilson were officially no longer Giants.

The 2010 Giants are still celebrating, but 29 other teams are immediately getting back to business for 2011. The MLB office has already released a list of the 142 free agents to all 30 clubs.

We all know about Cliff Lee and Derek Jeter, but their options are limited by their hefty price tags. Who are the other talents with futures that are a lot more cloudy … and a lot more interesting?

Carl Crawford, 29, Rays

The Rays have made it clear they can't keep Crawford, whose speed has given AL opponents fits. Expect a Rays rival to sign the lefty with the growing home run totals.

2010 Salary: $10M

Victor Martinez, 31, Red Sox

The switch hitting catcher hits for power and average, and has experience catching C.C. Sabathia, Cliff Lee, Josh Beckett, and Jon Lester.

2010 Salary: $7.7M

Adam Dunn, 31, Nationals

The 287-pound first-baseman is one of the few true sluggers of the post-steroid era. He's hit 38+ HRs in each of his last seven seasons.

2010 Salary: $12M

Jorge De La Rosa, 29, Rockies

The lefty's strikeout numbers are among the best in the bigs, and he's improved his command in each of his five full seasons. His relative youth and wicked stuff will call for a substantial raise.

2010 Salary: $5.6 million

Jayson Werth, 31, Phillies

The righty outfielder's power-speed combination and post-season pedigree should draw interest from teams in need of a bat.

2010 Salary: $7.5M

Rafael Soriano, 30, Rays

The righty was lights out this year, maintaining a 1.73 ERA as the Rays ninth-inning man. The Rays will not re-sign him.

2010 Salary: $7.25M

Paul Konerko, 34, White Sox

In what should have been the twilight of his career, the first baseman had his best season since 2006. He hit .312 with 39 HRs. Will a team bet he can defy Father Time for at least one more multi-year deal?

2010 Salary: $12M

Brandon Webb, 31, Diamondbacks

Sure, he's been hurt the last two seasons, but from 2006 to 2008 he finished no lower than second in Cy Young voting. If he's healthy, he's appealing.

2010 Salary: $8.5M

Hiroki Kuroda, 35, Dodgers

His ERA has not ventured past 3.76 in any of his three seasons since coming from Japan. The dependable righty would be a welcome upgrade for the middle of a National League rotation.

2010 Salary: $15.4M

Brad Hawpe, 31, Rays

In the past you could pencil in the longtime Rockies OF for a .280+ avg, 25 HRs, and a .380+ OBP campaign. But will teams still be interested after a terrible in 2010?

2010 Salary: $7.5M

