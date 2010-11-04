Baseball's 10 Most Intriguing Free Agents

When Brian Wilson’s fastball whizzed by Nelson Cruz and caught Buster Posey’s leather for the World Series’ final out, the San Francisco Giants were officially champions. And half of the infield behind Wilson were officially no longer Giants.



The 2010 Giants are still celebrating, but 29 other teams are immediately getting back to business for 2011. The MLB office has already released a list of the 142 free agents to all 30 clubs.

We all know about Cliff Lee and Derek Jeter, but their options are limited by their hefty price tags. Who are the other talents with futures that are a lot more cloudy … and a lot more interesting?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.