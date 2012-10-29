SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS WIN THE WORLD SERIES

Photo: AP

The San Francisco Giants just beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 to win the World Series in a sweep.The key moment of Game 4 came in the 10th inning, when NLCS MVP Marco Scutaro got a two-out single to drive home Ryan Theriot.



The Tigers came back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 in this game, but ultimately couldn’t find a big hit in the late innings.

This series was an all-around dominating performance for the Giants, who once again raised their game in the playoffs after playing just above-average ball during the regular season.

This is their 2nd World Series title in the last three years.

For Detroit, it was just a case of the bats going silent. Their high-powered offence relies on big extra-base hits from the middle of the order, and they simply didn’t get those over the last four games.

Triple Crown-winner Miguel Cabrera struck out looking for the final out.

Pablo Sandoval was named World Series MVP. He went 8-16 for 3 homers in the series.

Here’s the final out:

