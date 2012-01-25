The Giants Targeted The 49ers Player Who Kept Fumbling Because He Had A History Of Concussions

Photo: YouTube

One huge story got lost in the shuffle after the Giants beat the 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game.Apparently the Giants attempted to lay extra hits on 49ers punt returner Kyle Williams because of his history with concussions, Benjamin Wallace-Wells of New York Magazine reports.



Williams muffed one punt in the second half, and fumbled another in overtime that set up New York’s game-winning field goal.

Giants special teamer Devin Thomas told the Star-Ledger that the strategy worked, and Williams “looked kind of dazed” after suffering a big hit in the first half.

“The thing is, we knew he had four concussions, so that was our biggest thing, was to take him outta the game,” Jaiquan Williams, who forced the overtime fumble, told NYMag.

The interesting thing about this story is how forthcoming the Giants were in talking about how they targeted Williams. It gives off the impression that this is a standard practice in pro football, despite the fact that the league is now taking concussions really seriously.

