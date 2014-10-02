The Most Entertaining Part Of The Giants Wild Card Blowout Was A Little Pirates Fan

ESPN The best part of the game.

The San Francisco Giants shutout the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 in a game that was never in doubt after Brandon Crawford’s fourth inning grand slam broke a 0-0 tie.

The Pirates crowd was subdued and quiet for the final five innings as Madison Bumgarner cruised to a 4-hit shutout. But for the fans watching at home who stuck around all nine innings, they were treated to the best part of the game.

In the top of the ninth, with the Pirates playing defence, a young fan wearing what appeared to be a full uniform including stirrups, could be seen on the stairs behind home plate imitating Mark Melancon’s pitching motion.



And the young Bucs fan wasn’t done.

When the Pirates batted in the bottom half of the inning, the young fan was back to work on his swing mechanics.



And they say kids don’t love baseball.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.