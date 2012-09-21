Giants Tight End Martellus Bennett May Be The Gronk Of New York

Photo: YouTube

Martellus Bennett is the latest player to fill the void at tight end for the New York Giants.And he definitely has the biggest personality at the position since Jeremy Shockey left town back after the 2007 season.



A feature on Bennett in today’s New York Times details many of the tight end’s eccentricities.

It’s a stretch, but he may even rival Rob Gronkowski.

Here’s a few of the interesting tidbits from the feature:

• This season, Bennett has likened himself to Kim Kardashian, Mahatma Gandhi and the Greek God Atlas in interviews. The name that stuck? Black unicorn.

• He’s written a children’s book about a family of bees. The story is there, but the pages are blank for kids to draw the story.

• He’s a YouTube rap icon, for his hilarious work titled, “Cap’n Crunch Rap.”

• He played basketball for two seasons under head coach Billy Gillispie at Texas A&M

The fifth-year tight end has impressed so far this season, with 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants’ first two games. He’s well on his way to setting career marks. His best season to date came in his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys when he caught 20 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns.

Those are just a few details in Bennett’s interesting story. For the full version from The New York Times, click here >>>

