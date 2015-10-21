Giants tight end who was in danger of losing his foot has been released from the hospital

The New York Giants announced today that Daniel Fells, the tight end who contracted MRSA and was in danger of losing his foot to amputation, has been released from the hospital and it appears that his foot has been saved.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora first reported the news.

Giants announce TE Daniel Fells was released from the hospital after being treated for MRSA

Fells had five surgeries to fight off the infection and there were fears that doctors would need to amputate his foot to prevent the MRSA from spreading. There was also the more severe worry that the infection could spread to his blood. Luckily, no amputation took place, and reports suggest that his condition is improving.

However, earlier reports stated that it is unlikely that he’ll ever play football again.

In 2013, MRSA spread in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room. Former Buccaneers kicker Lawrence Tynes, who contracted the infection, is suing the organisation over their mishandling of the situation, claiming it ended his career prematurely.

