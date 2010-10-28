Giants Solve The Cliff Lee Conundrum, Take 1-0 Lead In World Series

Photo: Flickr/Charles Nadeau

A Game 1 that was meant to be a pitcher’s duel turned into a hitter’s romp as the Giants exploded on Cliff Lee and the Texas Rangers in 11-7 win.Lee, who has been utterly dominant for this postseason, gave up 7 runs, most of them in a 6-run fifth inning that blew the game open. Even Giant ace Tim Lincecum surrendered 4 runs himself before turning things over to a bullpen that struggled late, until closer Brian Wilson shut the door.



Game 2 is tonight at 7:57 ET (if you’re lucky.)

