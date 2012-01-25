Giants Safety Antrel Rolle Says They Could Play The Pats Naked And Still Beat Them

Photo: Getty Images

Giants safety Antrel Rolle is knwon for cracking jokes. Today at a press conference when someone asked how he felt about his team wearing the white uniforms, he told reporters (via @TomRock_Newsday):”It don’t matter what we have on to be honest with you. We could go out there bare-skinned and you’re going to get the same outcome. We’re coming to play ball. All these other intangibles really don’t matter when you’re talking about a game of this magnitude, the super Bowl. We’re extremely blessed to be in this situation.”



(via Larry Brown Sports)

