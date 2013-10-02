New York Giants Safety Antrel Rolle Says His Team Can Win The Next 12 Games Straight

New York Giants safety Antrel Rolle thinks his team can turn its horrid season around and go from 0-4, to 12-4.

Rolle told the NYDN:

“I believe we can go 12-0 from this point on. And I truly believe that and I’m not (just) saying that. And people may look at me like I’m crazy, but you know, I couldn’t really give a d*mn at this point.”

While the Giants have almost no shot at going 12-0 the rest of the season, it would be unwise to rule this team out just yet considering their recent history.

The team started off 0-2 in 2007 before winning six straight, making the playoffs, and eventually going on to win the Superbowl. In 2011, the Giants stumbled to a 7-7 record before winning their last six games of the season, including the playoffs and the Superbowl.

This turnaround would take a drastic improvement of epic proportions with the team currently ranked 30th in rushing yards, 28th in rushing yards allowed, and have given up the most points in the league (36.5 per game). Still, the two-time Pro Bowl safety believes his team has the talent to do it again, in historic fashion.

“This is what I believe,” he told the New York Daily News. “I know the talent of this team. I know the mind-set of this team. We just have to go out there and put it together.”

The Giants have the personnel and talent to be a playoff team with Eli Manning, Victor Cruz, and Hakeem Nicks on offence as well as Jason Pierre-Paul, Antrel Rolle, and Justin Tuck on the defence, but can they turn 0-4 around in time?

