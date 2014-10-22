Giants And Royals Prove Once Again That Baseball Is All About Who Gets Hot At The Right Time

During the regular season, the San Francisco Giants (88) and Kansas City Royals (89) combined to win just 177 games, the second-smallest total ever for a World Series matchup. Below is a look at how both teams go to those marks and how they suddenly turned it on to go a combined 16-2 in the first three rounds of the postseason.

Overall, the Giants have been the better team this season, outscoring their opponents by 67 runs. But they have also been the more inconsistent team with two extended stretches of great baseball (orange line moving up in the chart below) and one horrible mid-season stretch that saw the Giants outscored by 49 runs in just 29 games.

Meanwhile, the Royals were able to avoid any extended slumps and played most of the season at a steady, albeit mediocre pace (flat stretches in blue line). They used two pretty good stretches of winning baseball to jump into the postseason and are now riding their third big wave of the season.

