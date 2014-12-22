3 Players Ejected In Giants-Rams Game When Brawl Breaks Out Over Late Hit

Three players were ejected from the Giants-Rams game when a brawl broke out after a late hit on Odell Beckham Jr. Here’s the hit that started the brawl, Alec Ogletree tackles Beckham Jr. on the sidelines and then pushes him down as he was trying to get up:





This caused a fight to break out on the Giants sidelines.





William Hayes, a defensive end was ejected for the Rams and Preston Parker and Damontre Moore, a wide receiver and a defensive end respectively, were ejected for the Giants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.