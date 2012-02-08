PHOTOS: Tons Of People Skipped Work Today To Go To The Giants Victory Parade

Photo: Lorenzo Arguello/Business Insider
After beating the New England Patriots for their second Super Bowl championship in five years on Sunday, it was time for the New York Giants to celebrate with all of their fans back home.An estimated one million fans lined Broadway Avenue in Lower Manhattan awaiting the champions arrival.
We presume many among the throng of fans were, like us, a bit disappointed with the obstructed views.
But everyone seemed to be having a great time anyway.
A little begging and pleading with a nice cop and we get through to an even larger mob near the parade's path.
