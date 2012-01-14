WHAT ARE THEY THINKING? Gamblers Are Betting The Giants Over The Packers Like Maniacs This Weekend

Photo: Twitter.com/dhm

The Giants throttled the Falcons 24-2 last Sunday.As a result, everybody has lost their damn minds and forgotten how good the Packers were during the regular season.



Green Bay opened as a -8 favourite against New York.

The number has moved just half a point to -7.5, but 68% of spread bets and a full 75% of moneyline bets are on the Giants.

A few quick reasons for this public sentiment:

1. The Packers are injured.

2. The Giants just won big.

3. THE GIANTS JUST WON BIG!

Since the line has barely moved, it’s safe to say that the wiseguys are placing big bets on the Packers.

And why not?

The Packers were not just a great team this season (15-1 record), they were an amazing point-spread team (11-5 ATS) that consistently dominated opponents.

Yeah they’re banged up and aren’t playing as well as they did in the middle part of the year, but if you think there’s value in the Giants here, you’re nuts.

