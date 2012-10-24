Torrential Rain In San Francisco Gave The Giants One Of The Coolest-Looking Pennant Celebrations Ever

Tony Manfred
san francisco giants 2012 nlcs celebration barry zitoBarry Zito and his wife

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants crushed the Cardinals in Game 7 to advance to the World Series last night.In the ninth inning, the skies opened up. But with San Fran up 9-0, the umpires decided to let the players finish the game through the rain.

The result: Beautiful images of drenched players, childlike, celebrating an NLCS victory.

For our money, this was the coolest-looking title celebration in recent sports history.

It was raining sheets, but they played through

Sergio Romo dances in the rain after the final out

Marco Scutaro drinks the rain after catching the third out

Barry Zito and his wife take in the moment

Angel Pagan leads a victory lap around the stadium

Scutaro accepts the NLCS MVP trophy

Matt Holliday gets dry after making the final out, as the Giants celebrate behind him

The Cardinals watch the celebration as rain floods into the dugout

Tim Lincecum soaking wet with his girlfriend

A very muddy mascot

Something different

