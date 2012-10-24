Torrential Rain In San Francisco Gave The Giants One Of The Coolest-Looking Pennant Celebrations Ever

Barry Zito and his wife

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants crushed the Cardinals in Game 7 to advance to the World Series last night.In the ninth inning, the skies opened up. But with San Fran up 9-0, the umpires decided to let the players finish the game through the rain.



The result: Beautiful images of drenched players, childlike, celebrating an NLCS victory.

For our money, this was the coolest-looking title celebration in recent sports history.

