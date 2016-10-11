A New York Giants lineman reportedly confronted and shoved an ESPN reporter following loss to the Packers

New York Giants second-year offensive tackle Ereck Flowers shoved ESPN.com reporter Jordan Raanan in the locker room on Sunday night following his team’s loss to the Packers, according to Dan Duggan of NJ.com.

It’s unclear exactly why exactly Flowers shoved Raanan, though Raanan has written about Flowers struggles this season.

Flowers interrupted a question from another reporter when he saw Raanan’s presence at his locker, which set of the incident.

From NJ.com:

“Here’s the entire 10-second exchange, which ended when Flowers gave Raanan a shove with his left hand that sent the reporter back a few steps. Flowers: “Hey, get out my face man. Don’t come over here.” When Raanan didn’t move, Flowers moved his face close to the reporter’s and asked, “You hear me?” Raanan: “I’m just trying to do my job.” Flowers: “Go over there.” Raanan: “I’m just trying to do my job.” Flowers: “Get the (expletive) out of my face, bro. Raanan: “I’m just trying to do my job.” Flowers then said, “Go over there, man,” as he shoved Raanan.”

As Deadspin noted, Raanan had been critical of Flowers’ performance during the game on Sunday night as he live-tweeted it.

Ereck Flowers another costly penalty. It’s a result of bear-hugging pass rushers consistently. Not a sustainable tactic. #Giants

— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 10, 2016

That’s the second sack allowed by Ereck Flowers. Also a penalty. Not good. #Giants

— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 10, 2016

That would have been the third sack allowed by LT Ereck Flowers. It was negated by penalty but the struggles continue.

— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 10, 2016

It seems unlikely that Flowers had enough time between the end of the game and his media availability to see these tweets.

Neither side commented on the story, though Raanan did tweet this following the incident.

All good. Minor thing. No need for anyone to be concerned. https://t.co/yJsjgGXDNs

— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 10, 2016

If nothing else, this minor incident illustrates the frustration that’s boiling in the Giants’ locker room. A 2-0 start, and now last in the NFC East.

