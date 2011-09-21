The Rams Will Officially Accuse The Giants Of Faking Injuries On Monday Night

St. Louis Rams coach Steve Spagnulo says his team plans to file an official complaint with the NFL alleging that the New York Giants faked injuries in order to slow down the Rams offence on Monday night.



In the first quarter of the Giants 26-18 win, the Rams were successfully using the no-huddle offence to drive into the red zone. That’s when two different Giants defenders abruptly went down with “cramps.”

But the Rams weren’t buying it.

“They couldn’t get subbed, they couldn’t line up,” St. Louis QB Sam Bradford told NFL.com. “Someone said, ‘Someone go down, someone go down,’ so someone just went down and grabbed a cramp.”

Judge for yourself (replay of the “cramps” at 40 seconds):

