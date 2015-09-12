Giants and Eli Manning agreed to 4-year, $84 million contract extension

The Giants have agreed to a 4-year, $US84 million contract extension with Eli Manning, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen first reported.

According to Mortensen, $US65 million is guaranteed. The $US21 million yearly average over the next four years ranks fourth among quarterbacks in the NFL behind Aaron Rodgers ($US22 million), Russell Wilson ($US21.9 million), and Ben Roethlisberger ($US21.85).

Earlier this summer, reports suggested that Manning wanted to be the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Manning quickly refuted this claim.

The contract extension also includes a no-trade clause, reportedly the biggest hurdle between the two sides during the negotiation.

Giants and Eli Manning have their agreement. Same terms but Giants agreed to main hurdle – no-trade clause.

— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 11, 2015

Manning will make $US17.5 million this season in the final year of his old contract before the extension goes into effect. As Mortensen noted, that will give the two-time Super Bowl MVP a five-year total of $US101.5 million.

NOW WATCH: Take the IQ test that every NFL rookie has to take



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.