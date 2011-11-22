Here's How The Giants Stunk Up The Joint And Got Blindsided By The Eagles Last Night

The division-leading Giants lost to the Vince Young-led Eagles 17-10 last night.



Why’d it happen?

The Giants offensive line was terrible. NY became the first team this season to try and fail to run against the Eagles (17 carries, 29 yards). In the passing game, Eli Manning was hounded all night (3 sacks, 10 QB hits). He had receivers open down the field, but he didn’t have the time or room to pick them out.

The Giants pass rush was stymied. This is way more of a shocker than the o-line being bad. Philly has been terrible protecting the QB this season, and NY’s d-line has been one of the most prolific in the league. Last night, that equation flipped (1 sack, 1 QB hit), and Vince Young stayed stunningly clean in the pocket.

How’d it happen?

With the game tied 10-10 early in the forth quarter, Young led the Eagles on an improbable 9-minute, 18-play, 80-yard touchdown drive.

Here’s the TD that capped it off:

The Giants then drove all the way down the field and looked to be going in for the tying TD. But the Eagles pass rush came up huge once again and forced Eli into a turnover.

Here’s the monster Jason Babin sack:

