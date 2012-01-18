Here's Why You're Going To Be Screwed If You Wait Until Sunday To Bet On The Giants

Photo: Twitter.com/dhm

After dismantling the Packers, the Giants are now the hottest team in the NFL.As a result, we know a ton of you are itching to gamble on them against the boring old 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday.



Right now, the Giants are actually 2.5-point underdogs at most sportsbooks.

If you’re a Giants bettor, don’t wait and hope that number gets to +3, bet them now!

Bookies are predicting that the line will move significantly toward the Giants in the next few days.

By Sunday, the line will either be a pick or the Giants will be giving points, SuperBook director Jay Kornegay told Covers.com today.

Everything about this game indicates that the line will move toward the Giants: New York is a public team, San Francisco is the type of boring team that the public fades, and the Giants are absolutely rolling right now.

So get ’em while they’re hot! By Sunday, you’ll be laying points with a 11-7 team on the road against the league’s best defence.

