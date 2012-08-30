Giant WWII Bomb Found Beneath Holland Airport

Photo: via Flickr

Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam services 48 million people a year.It’s also been hiding a gigantic unexploded World War II bomb beneath Terminal C.



Peter Allen of the Dailymail reports that builders “digging around” uncovered the device deep underground — and one can only wonder what the workers’ initial reaction sounded like. The terminal was closed, needless to say, and Army bomb disposal units arrived on the scene.

Officials had to conduct a major evacuation of the site, and the military thinks it will take upward of days to render the bomb inert, due to complex and very old chemical fuses. Though it’s relatively normal to find unexploded ordnance (called “UXO”) all over Europe, it seems highly unlikely that one would go undiscovered beneath the busiest airport in Holland.

To make matters worse, a “miscommunication” later the same day resulted in the Dutch Air Force scrambling to respond to a hijacked plane landing at the same airport.

