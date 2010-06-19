Giant Tornado Chain Wreaks Havoc In Minnesota

A series of giant tornadoes ripped through Minnesota last night, destroying buildings and killing at least three.



The National Weather Service collected 36 reports of tornado sightings, with northwestern and southern Minnesota hit hardest, according to the AP. If the sightings are all confirmed, it would exceed the previous state record of 27 in one day, in 1992.

Crazy video of the twisters at (0:22):



Just a tragic interlude from the ongoing oil disaster –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.