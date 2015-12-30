Watch a diver swim right next to a 12-foot giant squid in Japan

- Giant squids can grow as long as 43 feet and typically dwell in the deep sea, so sightings are extremely rare.
- In 2012, a 12-foot giant squid was recorded in Japan for the first time.
- Diver Akinobu Kimura swam alongside the squid in Japan’s Toyama Bay and took the footage in the video above.
This video was originally published on February 29, 2015.
