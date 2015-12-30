Watch a diver swim right next to a 12-foot giant squid in Japan

Giant squids can grow as long as 43 feet and typically dwell in the deep sea, so sightings are extremely rare.

In 2012, a 12-foot giant squid was recorded in Japan for the first time.

Diver Akinobu Kimura swam alongside the squid in Japan’s Toyama Bay and took the footage in the video above.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This video was originally published on February 29, 2015.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.