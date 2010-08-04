Giant Solar Eruption Shockwave Heading Straight For Earth

Right now, a giant solar shock wave is heading to Earth bringing with it an electromagnetic force set to light up the night sky, according to The Telegraph.



The wave is a result of a solar flare, followed by an eruption, finalised with a shockwave that is now headed for Earth.

According to The Telegraph, the only thing we can expect is for the gas to bounce off the Earth’s magnetic shield, creating a massive Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, display.

Larger sun explosions could potentially damage satellites and other communication tools.

Follow up to the minute coverage at Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

Here’s a video from The Telegraph of the explosion:





