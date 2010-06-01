GIANT SINKHOLE EATS BUILDING IN GUATEMALA

See more photos of the massive destruction in Central America >

This sinkhole just opened up after a storm in Guatemala City. The picture speaks a lot more than a thousand words… [click to enlarge]



Photo: Guatemala Government www.flickr.com

See full-screen image >.

If you want some words, here are some at the NYT >. (And, yes, it certainly looks Photoshopped, which it may well be. If so, though, it fooled the New York Times).

And here are some more words: What exactly his holding the rest of the city up? And where does that hole go to?

See more photos of the massive destruction in Central America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.