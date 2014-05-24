Giant Sign Posted Outside NYT Building Says Paper 'Unfair To Jill Abramson' And Israel

A pro-Israel group posted a giant sign outside the New York Times headquarters connecting the paper’s coverage of the Middle East peace crisis to its controversial firing of its former executive editor, Jill Abramson.

“The New York Times. Unfair to Jill Abramson. Definitely unfair to Israel,” reads the Times Square buildboard.

“Stop skewering facts,” the billboard demands. “Stop the Bias.”

The group behind the sign, Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America, has a litany of complaints against the Times’ coverage of the conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories. CAMERA accuses the Times of “factual errors” and promoting “a distorted sense of the region.”

Reached for comment, Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades-Ha told Business Insider, “We recognise CAMERA’s right to advertise even though we disagree with their message.”

