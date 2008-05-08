Giant Realm Raises $2 Million, Names New BizDev VP

New York-based Giant Realm, which runs sites for male gamer geeks and their ilk, just landed $2 million in financing from VC firm Softbank Capital. That rounds off a $5.5 Series A round. Last month, the company got $3.5 million in backing from Comcast Interactive Capital, Edison Venture Fund and the William Morris Agency.



The startup, whose sites like GiantRealm.com attracted 4.2 million uniques in March, also named industry vet Alan Pearlberg VP of biz dev. Pearlberg was most recently co-founder and COO of online storage co. Elephant Drive.

The funds will be used to boost sales staff and expand the online platform. Softbank partner Jordan Levy will join the Giant Realm board and partner Michael Perlis will be a board observer.

